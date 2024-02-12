Glenn Derickson passed away on February 6th, 2024 at Cameron Regional Medical Center. Glenn was born on August 04, 1935, to Robert Henry Derickson and Minnie Josephine Lisby Derickson. He attended school and then went on to work with the railroad and on automatic feed systems for many years. He enjoyed storytelling, fishing, camping, grilling, and tinkering, but, most of all Glenn enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Pruitt Derickson of Hamilton; his two daughters Jennifer Ridenour of Bogard and Donna Perry of Kirksville; two sons-in-law, Matthew Ridenour of Bogard and Kyle Dixon of Kirksville; sister Lois Niehaus Burkey and husband Lyle Burkey of Chillicothe; grandchildren Brittney Oster and her fiancé Ethan Hayes of Bogard; Cassandra “Cassie” Perry of Kirksville, and Tyson Perry of Kirksville. Glenn is also survived by two brothers-in-law, Bobby Campbell of Chillicothe and Billy Campbell of Kirksville as well as his sisters-in-law Betty Derickson of Chillicothe, Sarah Derickson of Marceline, Ronda Smith of St. Louis, Linda Gates of Mississippi, and Lisa Vandgriff of Mississippi as well as several nieces and nephews.

Glenn is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers, Forrest Derickson, Dwanye Derickson, Donald Derickson, and William Derickson as well as brother-in-law Steve Williams and two sisters-in-law, Sue Derickson and Dolly Derickson.

A Visitation Service will be held on Monday, February 12th, 2024 at 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024 at 1:00 pm at Heritage Funeral Home. Burial will take place at Wheeling Cemetery.

Memorials in honor of Glenn Derickson may be made to Heritage Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Memorials can be mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N. Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.