Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Report for the Weekend includes

Saturday,

07:16 AM Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of Washington. Both vehicles were towed. One driver was cited for failure to yield at an intersection. Both drivers refused medical treatment.

02:22 PM Officers served a citation for peace disturbance in the 100 block of Henry after completing an investigation.

02:42 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop near Washington and HWY 36. The stop resulted in the arrest of a man for driving while suspended. He was cited and released.

03:15 PM Officers took an assault report in the 400 block of Washington. Investigation continues.

06:55 PM Officers worked a two-vehicle crash in the 600 block of BUS. 36.

Sunday,

11:49 AM Officers were contacted by another agency concerning a drive off from a gas station where the driver did not pay for gas. Officers contacted the suspect who agreed to go back to pay for the fuel.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.