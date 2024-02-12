Troopers Report Four Weekend Arrests In The Area

Four arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for the weekend.

Saturday

At 1:11 pm in Daviess County, Troopers arrested 28-year-old Anterrio D. Partt of Kansas City on a Clay County warrant for alleged traffic violation. He was processed and released.

At about 5:00 pm in Livingston County, Troopers arrested 23-year-old Wade C. Campbell of Chula for alleged speeding and resisting arrest. He was processed and released.

Sunday

At about 1:24 am in Linn County, Troopers arrested 29-year-old Gasper Gamirez Jacinto of Omaha, NE for alleged no valid license. He was processed and released.

At about 1:43 am in Sullivan County, 61-year-old Patricia R. Foster of Milan was arrested for alleged DWI and no insurance. She was processed and released.