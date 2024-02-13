Cameron Man Faces Charge Following Investigation

A Cameron man is charged with alleged stealing a firearm following an investigation by the Chillicothe Police Department. Twenty-seven-year-old Jayson Patrick McAfee of Cameron is wanted on a warrant for alleged stealing a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The investigation began after officers responded to a report of a man with a full face mask at a convenience store in the 200 block of Washington Street. The man had left before officers arrived.

Witnesses identified the person and claimed they knew he had a weapon.

A short time later there was a report of theft of a firearm in the 400 block of Raynard Street. The victim identified the person who stole the weapon as the suspect.