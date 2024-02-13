Livingston County Sheriff’s Report

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department report for early February includes several arrests and investigations.

Incident Reports:

February 4th Deputies took a report of theft of cash, debit/credit cards, and an I.D. card from an individual. Deputies also took a report of cash, keys, and other items taken from an individual. The reports states the item was likely stolen from the 22000 block of LIV 330 near Hale. The investigations continue.

February 7th Deputies responded to the 200 block of E. Polk Street with Chillicothe Police Department and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services for an individual with self-inflicted wounds. The individual was later treated at Hedrick Medical Center.

February 10th Deputies responded to the 24000 block of Highway F in Dawn, for juvenile issue. A report was completed and sent to the Juvenile Office.

Arrests:

February 2nd deputy assisted the Chillicothe Police Department in locating an intoxicated driver resulting in the arrest of 37-year-old Jane Clodfelter of Chillicothe for alleged driving while intoxicated. She was later released on a summons.

February 7th deputy served a Livingston County probation violation warrant on 34-year-old Michael Lent of Braymer. Lent was already in custody and appearing for Associate Court at the time of his arrest. Lent remained in custody and was transported back to Caldwell County Detention Center.

February 7th deputy arrested 34-year-old Stephanie Standley of Carrollton, on a warrant for alleged failure to obey Judge’s Order on a charge of alleged possession of a controlled substance. She surrendered herself and was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center.

February 8th deputy arrested 61-year-old William Stoner of Chillicothe, while he was in Circuit Court for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He is held a the Caldwell County Detention Center on a $20,000 cash only bond.

February 8th a deputy arrested 33-year-old Alisha Laws of Chillicothe, while in Circuit Court on Livingston County for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Laws was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center on $10,000 cash only bond.

February 8th deputy arrested 30-year-old Dustin Clock of Dawn, while in Circuit Court on alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was transported to Caldwell County Detention Center with $10,000 cash only bond.

February 9th a deputy served an arrest warrant on 37-year-old Adam Hopper of Chillicothe. Hopper had surrendered at the Law Enforcement Center and was taken to Caldwell County Detention Center with bond set at $5,000 cash only.