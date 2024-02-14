Contract Approved For 911 Mapping Service

A contract with GeoComm Mapping for the Chillicothe/Livingston County E-911 system was approved by the Chillicothe City Council. Police Chief Jon Maples explained the importance of the system.

The company provides maintenance and updates for the system on a three-year contract that totals just over $23,326.

Maples says the company works with the city and county to keep the mapping accurate.

He says GeoComm also provides additional services for 911 and there will be another contract brought before the council.