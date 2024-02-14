Tuesday Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police Department report for Tuesday includes:

12:44 PM, Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of S Washington Street for a counterfeit $50 bill that was passed at a business. Officers verified the bill was counterfeit and an investigation continues.

1:35 PM, Officers responded to the area of Ryan Ln. and Henry Street where one subject was arrested for an outstanding Hickory County Warrant. He is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.