County Assessment Form Deadline Is March 1st

Assessment forms received shortly after the first of January need to be returned by March 1st and Livingston County Assessor Steve Ripley says only about 50% have been returned at this time. Ripley reminds personal property owners, including businesses, that they must report personal property owned on January 1st to the Assessor’s Office by March 1st.

In early January, the Assessor had mailed a list to those personal property owners whose names appeared on the tax rolls. Those not returning a completed list to the Assessor’s office by the March 1st deadline are subject to a penalty. Penalties range from $15 to $105 depending on the value of the property, and the statutes provide the assessor with almost no discretion to waive the penalties.

Property owners who have not received a personal property list or who are new to the County are not excused from filing and should contact the Assessor’s office at 660-646-8000 ext. 2 or stop by the office on the first floor of the courthouse.