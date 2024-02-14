Cultural Corner Hosting Several Artists

Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallary has works by several artists and groups on display. These include:

“Shades of Us,” an exhibit featuring Black artists, including Terence Lawson, a Kansas City artist who has been drawing since the age of 6. His paintings are unique in the style he has chosen, and his goal is to create one-of-a-kind paintings with vibrant colors and different textures.

Pastor Clyde Ruffin has several works on display. Ruffin finds inspiration from images that speak to him whether through photographs, sculptures, or by studying the technique of artists he admires.

Also featured are poems by Danielle Midgyette Smithson, a Chillicothe native who considers herself an “old deep soul,” and whose emotional awareness and empathy help her create metaphors and beauty on paper.

There is a collection of books by Bishop Ivery White, also a Chillicothe native. He is now the Senior Bishop and Jurisdictional Prelate of New Covenant Fellowship of Apostolic Ministries, Inc.

An artists’ reception and program, featuring music and readings, will be held on March 2nd from 4:00 to 6:00pm.