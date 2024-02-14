Library Centennial – Former Library Director Robin Westphal

Library staff, past and present, gathered this week to celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Livingston County Library. Many spoke at an event commemorating the 1924 incorporation of the Library. One of those was Library Director Robin Westphal, who served from 2005 to 2013.

Westphal says when she accepted the position she was told there would be a building project in her future. She says they did so much and quickly with the support of the community.

Westphal says she carries that with her as Missouri State Librarian.

She says she holds Chillicothe up as a goal for other libraries.

Westphal also talked about the Lillian DesMarias Youth Library. We will hear about that later this week.