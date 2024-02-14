CMU Receiving Calls Of Late Bills

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities has received numerous calls from customers not receiving their monthly billing statements. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says many of the missing statements were mailed out on January 31st with a due date of February 20th. If you have not received your monthly billing statement, please contact the CMU office at 660-646-1664 or access your statement online at www.cmuchillicothe.com.

To avoid future delays in receiving your monthly billing statements or CMU receiving your payments, CMU is encouraging customers to register for paperless billing and/or their automated payment options.