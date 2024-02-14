Two Crashes In Area Counties

Two injury accidents in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol.

A Green City man had minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday at about 10:25 am near Mystic. State Troopers report 19-year-old Declan J. Murphy was westbound on Route C and ran off the road, struck the ditch and his pick-up caught fire. Murphy was not wearing a safety belt. He was taken to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Early this morning, on Interstate 35 in Harrison County, the driver of a semi had minor injuries in a crash just south of the Iowa Line. State Troopers report 26-year-old Joshua Hawkins of Leedly, OK was southbound and crested a hill. A vehicle was blocking both lanes ahead of him and he swerved to avoid the collision. He attempted to take the exit, but traveled off the west side of the road, his truck overturned and came to rest blocking the southbound ramp. He was taken to the Decatur County Iowa Hospital for treatment. He was wearing a seat belt.