Chillicothe FFA To Celebrate FFA Week

The Chillicothe FFA will kick off the annual FFA Week this Friday with the 2024 Salute To Agriculture luncheon. FFA President Carson Samm says the event is held at the Litton Ag Center.

The event includes a guest speaker – Garrett Hawkins – Mo Farm Bureau President. The Luncheon is co-sponsored by the Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce.

The FFA will have activities taking place throughout the next week. Samm says they begin with attending services on Sunday.

They will wrap up their week with 8th-grade recruitment, letting those students know the importance of the FFA program.