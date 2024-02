Three Livingston County Deputies attended narcotic interdiction training by Street Cop Training, a company renowned for excellent narcotics training within the law enforcement community. Sheriff Steve Cox says Deputies West, Smith, and Clevenger completed the training that was held in Overland Park. He says the course has been meticulously designed to cater to the specific needs and requirements of all Law Enforcement Officers, ensuring their professional growth and expertise in various domains.

