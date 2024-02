You’ve been called for Jury Duty, but what does that mean? Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann says those who live in the county may be chosen to serve if they meet the basic criteria.

She says the selection process is random from the court’s master jury pool.

Gann says three times each year they “poll” the jury pool. Those juries are seated in February, June, and October.

Gann says not everyone selected for Jury Duty will serve on a Jury. She will talk more about that next week.