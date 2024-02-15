Chillicothe Medics Were Staged To Assist In Kansas City

An ambulance and medic crew of two were on standby Wednesday as part of the Region H Strike Team to assist with the Superbowl Celebration Parade, if needed.

The Chillicothe crew were put on standby at the Chillicothe Fire Station early in the day. The Region H Strike Team for Northwest Missouri would later gather at Cameron. At about 3:10 pm, The team was activated and moved up, staging at the Eastwood Trafficway in Kansas City after reports of an active shooter situation at the parade and celebration site near Union Station. At that time they were told there had been nine people shot and two were in custody.

The Region H crew spent 30 minutes at the Kansas City staging area before they were canceled and returned to Chillicothe.

The shooting incident at Union Station left one dead, 22 wounded and three were arrested.