Search
Facebook Twitter
Play Now

Stream KCHI Live 24/7!

Two Injured In Clinton County Crash

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Clinton County left a Cameron couple with minor injuries.  State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:15 pm Wednesday, as 68-year-old Dennis Lindaman was northbound and lost consciousness.  His pick-up crossed the median and southbound lanes at the 44.8-mile marker, striking the ground and trees before stopping.  Lindaman and his passenger, 66-year-old Gale Lindaman, were both taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of Minor injuries.  They were wearing safety belts.

Copyright © 2024 KCHI. All rights reserved.

  • 660-646-4173
  • kchi@greenhills.net
  • PO Box 227 421 Washington St Chillicothe MO 64601