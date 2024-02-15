Two Injured In Clinton County Crash

A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 in Clinton County left a Cameron couple with minor injuries. State Troopers report the crash occurred at about 5:15 pm Wednesday, as 68-year-old Dennis Lindaman was northbound and lost consciousness. His pick-up crossed the median and southbound lanes at the 44.8-mile marker, striking the ground and trees before stopping. Lindaman and his passenger, 66-year-old Gale Lindaman, were both taken to Liberty Hospital for treatment of Minor injuries. They were wearing safety belts.

