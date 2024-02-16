Annual Performance Report On School Board Agenda

Chillicothe R-II School Board will have a presentation of the 2023 Annual Performance Report from DESE when they meet Tuesday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at the District Office.

The meeting begins with recognition of students from the Middle School.

The superintendent will have information on the CES expansion project.

Assistant Superintendent Brian Sherrow will present the Annual Performance Report.

A Transitional Kindergarten proposal will be presented.

The board will consider grant submissions for CES.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting.