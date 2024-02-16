Three Bookings At The Jail

Three bookings at the Caldwell County Detention Center for Livingston County are reported by the Sheriff’s Department.

Wednesday, Brookfield Police arrested 24-year-old James Paul Eugene Haight of Chillicothe for alleged tampering with a motor vehicle. Bond is set at $2,500 cash only.

Thursday:

Chillicothe Police arrested 42-year-old Amanda Lee Burns of St Joseph on a warrant for alleged absconding while on furlough and on a Parole warrant. She remains in custody with no bond allowed.

Chillicothe Police arrested 58-year-old Scott K. Perschbacher of Chillicothe on a Probation violation warrant from a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Bond is set at $5,000 cash only.