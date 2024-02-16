Busy At The Courthouse – Recorder of Deeds

If you take the time to walk around the Livingston County Courthouse, you will find it is a BUSY place. That includes in the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds office. Recorder Amy Baker says her office has made several improvements since she was elected. One area is reducing the wait time for processing.

The office has reduced the turnaround time for recording of deeds.

She says they are continuing efforts to digitize records and make them more accessible.

They are also completing an indexing of the records to allow for faster location of the specific records.

She says looking ahead, they purchased a bound book scanner to complete the scanning of records for 113 years that are not scanned.

They hope to have the 90 most crucial years scanned by this summer.