Absentee voting for the April 2nd Livingston County Municipal Election will begin February 21st. Absentee ballots will be available at the Livingston County Clerk’s office, from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm. Registered voters can request a ballot be mailed to them no later than March 20th.

The last day to register to vote in the April election is March 6th.

Contact the Livingston County Clerk’s office at 660-646-8000, ext 3 for additional information or to request an absentee ballot.