Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

One hundred eleven calls for service were handled by Chillicothe Police on Thursday. Some of the calls include:

10:04 AM a traffic stop in the area of Locust and Jackson Street resulted in the arrest of the adult female driver who had multiple felony warrants for her arrest. During a search of the vehicle, a substantial amount of narcotics and drug paraphernalia were located along with counterfeit money, and a handgun. The woman was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center on her warrants with additional charges pending.

10:12 AM Detectives were contacted by an out-of-state agency concerning a sex offense that occurred years ago inside Chillicothe. Investigation continues.

04:56 PM Officers took a report of property damage to vehicle in the 1900 block of Washington. Investigation to continue.

07:47 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in Simpson Park which resulted in the towing of the vehicle due to the driver ignoring multiple warnings from officers for failing to register and insure the vehicle.

10:36 PM Officers responded to the 800 block of Broadway for a report of a citizen being shocked repeatedly in their home. When the officers arrived, they found the reporting person was under the influence of narcotics. EMS responded and made sure there was no electrical hazard. The person denied medical aid..

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.