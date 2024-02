A Chillicothe woman, 45-year-old Jennifer Renee Graves, who pled guilty to endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced in April of 2022 to 90 days in Jail, suspended, with 2 years of probation. A probation violation hearing was held Wednesday the probation was revoked. She was taken into custody and is held at the Caldwell County Detention Center to serve her jail sentence.

