Revisions to the Personnel Policy for Chillicothe Municipal Utilities were presented to the Board of Public Works. CMU General Manager Matt Hopper says the policy had not been updated for nearly 30 years.

(Revisions requested by the attorney were presented.)

Hopper says they still need to work out some details and the revisions will again be presented to the board for approval. Once approved by the board, the policy will be forwarded to the Chillicothe City Council for consideration.

