02-22-24 Managing Farm Taxes

The USDA is offering a FREE webinar on Managing Farm Taxes. the program – Managing Taxes after Year-End – will be held on February 29th at 10:00 am. The USD is offering the program put on by Mark Dikeman from Kansas State University and Kevin Burkett from Clemson University to provide information for farmers and ranchers to consider as they prepare to submit their taxes. Registration is available by following a link with this story.

Register here

Share this:

Tweet