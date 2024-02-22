Search
Gallatin Man Faces Charges For Multiple Sex Crimes

A Gallatin man is facing a total of 30 charges in Daviess County. many for alleged child sex crimes.  Fifty-six-year-old Scott Allan Marriott made appearances in Daviess County Associate Court this week and waived his right to preliminary hearings.  His cases have been moved to Circuit Court, with arraignment scheduled for March 13th before Judge Ryan Horsman in the Daviess County Courthouse.

Charges filed against Marriot include :

In the 1st Case

Child Molestation x3

Sexual Misconduct

Assault

In the 2nd Case

Statutory Rape  x2

Statutory Sodomy  x7

Child Molestation   x4

Sexual Trafficking of a Child   x2

Sexual Exploitation of a Minor   x2

Enticement of a Child    x2

Promoting Child Pornography    x2

Rape

Furnishing Pornographic Material to a Child

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Possession of Child Pornography

The alleged crimes were reported to have taken place about six years ago.

