Gallatin Man Faces Charges For Multiple Sex Crimes

A Gallatin man is facing a total of 30 charges in Daviess County. many for alleged child sex crimes. Fifty-six-year-old Scott Allan Marriott made appearances in Daviess County Associate Court this week and waived his right to preliminary hearings. His cases have been moved to Circuit Court, with arraignment scheduled for March 13th before Judge Ryan Horsman in the Daviess County Courthouse.
Charges filed against Marriot include :
In the 1st Case
Child Molestation x3
Sexual Misconduct
Assault
In the 2nd Case
Statutory Rape x2
Statutory Sodomy x7
Child Molestation x4
Sexual Trafficking of a Child x2
Sexual Exploitation of a Minor x2
Enticement of a Child x2
Promoting Child Pornography x2
Rape
Furnishing Pornographic Material to a Child
Endangering the Welfare of a Child
Possession of Child Pornography
The alleged crimes were reported to have taken place about six years ago.