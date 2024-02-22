County Commission Takes No Action On Senate Bill 190

The Missouri Legislature and Governor Mike Parson last year approved legislation, Senate Bill 190, that allows the County Commission of each county to freeze property tax values for seniors eligible for Social Security at current levels.

Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says they have not taken action on this legislation for a number of reasons.

One reason is due to advice from legal counsel. Douglas says they have strongly recommended that all the counties he represents not implement it at this time. There are concerns of eligibility and implementation, which are likely to result in numerous lawsuits.

Douglas also states the commission is concerned that this bill reduces the future income of many taxed entities without any consideration for the replacement of their lost revenue. Entities that would be affected include all the county’s school districts, the City of Chillicothe, the Ambulance District, the Library, the Health Center, all 13 townships, and others.

