A fundraiser for Camp Rainbow is this Sunday at the LICOVA Veterans Building in Chillicothe. The fundraiser helps to provide people with various disabilities the opportunity for a safe and fun summer camping experience.

The fundraiser is a soup and cinnamon roll lunch, from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm. They will have a choice of three soups. A FreeWill offering will be accepted.

Dine-in or carry-outs will be available by calling or texting 660-247-1703.

