Jury Duty – Serving On A Jury

The Livingston County Circuit Court creates a Jury Pool three times each year. The list of those selected are sent a mailing from the Sheriff’s office notifying them of their selection for Jury Duty. When Livingston County residents are contacted for Jury Duty, they must respond and complete the required forms. Livingston County Circuit Clerk Jane Gann says there is a chance you will not serve on a jury in that term.

Livingston County has very few Jury Trials and it is possible you would not serve during your term.

Gann says if you serve on a Jury, you will not receive a jury notice for a while.

If you serve on a jury, you could not serve again for 24 months.

She says, while some may enjoy serving on a jury, you can not volunteer for service. The lists are computer-generated and they are unable to add a name to the list.

Share this:

Tweet

