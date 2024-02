A Slater man had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Carroll County Wednesday. State Troopers report 51-year-old George W. Mobley was taken to University Hospital in Columbia for treatment, following the crash on Missouri 41 at US 24, The crash occurred at about 4:15 am Wednesday when Mobley failed to make it through a curve and ran off the road and struck an embankment. Mobley was not wearing a safety belt.

