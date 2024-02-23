Chillicothe Police Report For Thursday

Seventy-eight calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Thursday. Some of the calls include:
5:20 AM, Officers responded to the 1700 block of Hickory Street on a report of a sexual assault. One person has been arrested and the investigation continues.
3:18 PM, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Corporate Drive for recovered property. Upon further testing it was determined to be a controlled substance. That investigation continues.
10:00 PM, Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of Child Neglect. The child was found to be safe and released to the parents. The investigation is continuing, and charges are pending.
Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, and followed up with numerous investigations.