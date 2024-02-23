Search
Serious Injury Crash On I-35

A Ridgeway woman had serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Harrison County Thursday afternoon.  State Troopers report 66-year-old Angelina Dull Knife was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital with serious injuries following the crash on southbound Interstate 35 near Bethany.  State Troopers report the crash occurred about 3:25 pm as Dull Knife was southbound and went off the west side of the road and down an embankment, striking several small trees.  Her passenger, a 12-year-old boy, had minor injuries and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.  They were wearing safety belts.

