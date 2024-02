The Carrollton City Council is expected to appoint a new Mayor in a special meeting today. Earlier this week, Mayor John Sweeney resigned from his position. The Council accepted the resignation.

A special meeting of the Carrollton Town Council is scheduled for 4:30 this afternoon to consider the appointment of Susie Bliss as Mayor and Keith Higgins as Mayor Protem.

The council is also expected to offer an appointment as Councilman At Large to Joseph Reffit.

