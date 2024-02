Three items of new business are on the Trenton City Council agenda for Monday. The Meeting will start at 7:00 pm at Trenton City Hall.

The New Business items include:

An appointment to the police personnel board

Discussion/approval to apply for a second round of TAP grant funds

Discussion/approval of allowing the fire chief to take his vehicle home outside the city limits.

There is no executive session planned for the meeting.

