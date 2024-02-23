Long Agenda For Chillicothe City Council

Fifteen appearances before the Chillicothe City Council are on the agenda for Monday. The City Council meets Monday at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers. Following the financials, the appearances include:

Hoefer Welker Construction to discuss the Police facility project.

Several annual reports and funding requests will be made:

Mary Lou Vandeventer for the Chillicothe Arts Council.

Tomie Walker for Main Street.

Crystal Narr for Chamber of Commerce.

Teresa Sykes for Grand River Multi-Purpose Center.

Jerry Noble for the Humane Society.

Gill Gates will present an ordinance designating a Historic Overlay District for St Columban Church and Rectory and for Bishop Hogan Campuses.

Matt Hopper will present the contract for CMU Tree Trimming Services.

Brian Minnis will present a lease/purchase agreement for the purchase of electric golf carts.

Allison Jefferies will present an ordinance to modify the Lagers Benefits.

Amy Hess will present bids for Mowing Services.

She will present bids for the Hay Ground.

She will present a bid and contract for demolition at 316 Edgerton.

Roze Frampton will present an ordinance for the procedure for distributing Capital Improvement funds.

Eric Reeter will discuss a motion for a fire department grant application for a rural pumper truck.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting for personnel matters.

Share this:

Tweet

