Long Agenda For Chillicothe City Council

Fifteen appearances before the Chillicothe City Council are on the agenda for Monday. The City Council meets Monday at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers. Following the financials, the appearances include:
- Hoefer Welker Construction to discuss the Police facility project.
- Several annual reports and funding requests will be made:
Mary Lou Vandeventer for the Chillicothe Arts Council.
Tomie Walker for Main Street.
Crystal Narr for Chamber of Commerce.
Teresa Sykes for Grand River Multi-Purpose Center.
Jerry Noble for the Humane Society.
- Gill Gates will present an ordinance designating a Historic Overlay District for St Columban Church and Rectory and for Bishop Hogan Campuses.
- Matt Hopper will present the contract for CMU Tree Trimming Services.
- Brian Minnis will present a lease/purchase agreement for the purchase of electric golf carts.
- Allison Jefferies will present an ordinance to modify the Lagers Benefits.
- Amy Hess will present bids for Mowing Services.
- She will present bids for the Hay Ground.
- She will present a bid and contract for demolition at 316 Edgerton.
- Roze Frampton will present an ordinance for the procedure for distributing Capital Improvement funds.
- Eric Reeter will discuss a motion for a fire department grant application for a rural pumper truck.
An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting for personnel matters.