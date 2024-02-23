Search
Long Agenda For Chillicothe City Council

Fifteen appearances before the Chillicothe City Council are on the agenda for Monday.  The City Council meets Monday at 5:30 pm in Council Chambers.  Following the financials, the appearances include:

  • Hoefer Welker Construction to discuss the Police facility project.
  • Several annual reports and funding requests will be made:

Mary Lou Vandeventer for the Chillicothe Arts Council.

Tomie Walker for Main Street.

Crystal Narr for Chamber of Commerce.

Teresa Sykes for Grand River Multi-Purpose Center.

Jerry Noble for the Humane Society.

  • Gill Gates will present an ordinance designating a Historic Overlay District for St Columban Church and Rectory and for Bishop Hogan Campuses.
  • Matt Hopper will present the contract for CMU Tree Trimming Services.
  • Brian Minnis will present a lease/purchase agreement for the purchase of electric golf carts.
  • Allison Jefferies will present an ordinance to modify the Lagers Benefits.
  • Amy Hess will present bids for Mowing Services.
  • She will present bids for the Hay Ground.
  • She will present a bid and contract for demolition at 316 Edgerton.
  • Roze Frampton will present an ordinance for the procedure for distributing Capital Improvement funds.
  • Eric Reeter will discuss a motion for a fire department grant application for a rural pumper truck.

An executive session is planned to follow the regular meeting for personnel matters.

