Former Chillicothe Corrections Employee Awarded $1 Million In Discrimination Suit

A former Chillicothe Corrections employee is awarded a $1 million dollar judgment in a civil lawsuit alleging that the Missouri Department of Corrections violated the Missouri Human Rights Act (MHRA) when it racially discriminated and retaliated against him after he reported race discrimination at the prison.

The 11-year former corrections officer was fired after he reported race discrimination to human resources.

The Judge previously found the Department of Corrections was liable for race discrimination and retaliation on August 16, 2023.

