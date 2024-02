Yoo Jung Lee won four straight matches in the state tournament this week in Columbia to claim the first girls wrestling state title in Chillicothe High School history. Lee beat opponents from Versailles, Smithville and Boonville in route to the title round against against Emmy Begemann of Fulton. Yoo Jung Lee pinned Begemann after 4:37 to claim the 125 Class 1 State Championship. Lee finishes her historic season with a 43-4 record.

