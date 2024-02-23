Pair of Hornets Boys Wrestlers Finish Top 3 In State Tournament

The Chillicothe Hornets boys wrestling team qualified four athletes to the state tournament in Columbia this week. In Class 2 Cayden Larson, Bo Smith, Brody Cairns and Carter Shipers all wrestled extremely well for the Hornets at the state meet.

At 175, Cayden Larson placed 2nd in the state. Larson defeated opponents from Seneca, Owensville and Fulton to advance to the 1st place match where he lost by decision to Lucas Estes of St. Michael. Larson finished the year with a 51-4 record.

At 285, Bo Smith finished 3rd. Smith won his first two matches over opponents from Moberly and Blair Oaks, before losing in the semifinal. Smith responded with two more wins, against Mexico and Nevada to claim 3rd place. Smith ends the year with a 53-5 mark.

At 190, Brody Cairns also won his first two matches to make the semifinal but could not advance any further finishing in 6th place. While at 120 Carter Shipers lost his first match, but recovered to win his next two and finish in the top 8.

