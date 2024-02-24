IRS Tax Filing

The tax filing season is well underway and the IRS and State of Missouri are processing returns and refunds. IRS Spokesperson Cesear Yabor says there have been changes in the tax code from last year.

Yabor explains who should file a tax return

He says before you file, you will need to make sure you have all of your paperwork. Much of that will be the same forms needed in previous years.

If you have not received the necessary forms by this time, you should contact your employer or the company responsible for providing the forms.

Share this:

Tweet

