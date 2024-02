The gates of Swan Lake National Wildlife Refuge will reopen for the spring on March 2nd. The opening is set for 7:00 am to allow access to the many opportunities at the refuge.

The public is invited to enjoy fishing, bird watching, a relaxing drive, or a hike through the woods. The 2,000-acre Silver Lake is open to fishing and the Auto Tour Route provides for a relaxing drive.

Officials say the refuge is open to antler shed hunting, mushroom and berry picking for personal use only.

