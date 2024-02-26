Burn Ban, Burn Advisory & Red Flag Warning

A Burn Ban for Chillicothe and Burn Advisories for Livingston County are issued by Livingston County Emergency Manager and Chillicothe Fire Chier Eric Reeter. The Burn Ban and advisory are due to the Red Flag warning issued by the National Weather Service that includes most of the KCHI listing area.

The RED FLAG warning is due to the dry conditions warm temperatures and strong winds that could result in fires starting easily and spreading quickly. It is in effect from 9:00 this morning until 6:00 pm today.

The Burn Ban for Chillicothe begins at 7:00 am and continues until Tuesday at 8:00 pm

The Burn Advisory for Livingston County is in effect now through 7:40 pm Tuesday.

The Burn Ban and Burn Advisory mean no outdoor burning is allowed with the exception of BBQ grills for cooking.

