Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports

One crash and one arrest for the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the weekend.

Sunday at about 12:55 am in Dekalb County, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Nathan B. Worland of Cameron for alleged DWI, speeding, and no turn signal. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.

In Caldwell County on Sunday at about 2:20 pm, a two-vehicle crash left both drivers injured. The crash occurred on US 36, 5 miles east of Cameron as 22-year-old Sagan H. Day of Cameron was southbound and crossing US 36, when he pulled into the path of a westbound car driven by 67-year-old Valerie L. Linnenburger of Kansas City. Linnenburger’s car went into the median and overturned. She was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. Day refused treatment of minor injuries at the scene.

