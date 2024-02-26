Weekend Chillicothe Police Report

The Chillicothe Police handled more than 180 calls for service from Friday through Sunday.

Sunday, officers responded to 60 Calls

02:19 PM Officers retrieved drug paraphernalia from the 800 block of Broadway. It was seized for disposal.

06:07 PM Officers took a report of stealing in the 600 block of BUS. 36. Investigation to continue.

Saturday , Officers responded to 45 calls

08:20 PM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Vine and Jackson which resulted in the arrest of one adult male who had an active warrant for his arrest. The suspect was able to post the allotted bond on an original charge of assault and was released from custody.

Friday, Officers responded to 77 calls

09:37 AM Detectives were contacted by DFS inquiring about a child neglect case officers recently began investigating.

09:53 AM Officers took a report of a burglary that occurred in the 400 block of JFK. A suspect has been identified and was discovered to already have an active warrant for his arrest. An additional warrant is requested.

10:35 AM Officers trespassed an intoxicated female from a building in the 900 block of Adams Drive.

11:07 AM The female formerly trespassed from the 900 block of Adams Drive was located and subsequently trespassed from a building in the 2800 block of Hornet Road. She was advised that any further soliciting or loitering would result in her arrest.

01:47 PM Officers located an individual passed out in a vehicle in the 100 block of Elm Street. The person was intoxicated but had not been driving.

Officers also conducted traffic stops, business checks, paper service, and followed up with numerous investigations.

