Danner Park Playground Closed

The demolition of the Danner Park Playground began this (Tuesday) morning. Parks Department Director Josh Norris says they expect to complete demolition this week.

Construction begins with site preparation next week. That will include the concrete curbing and base, the pouring of the pour and play surface, and the assembly of the equipment.

All of the new equipment is already in storage in Chillicothe and ready for assembly.

Norris says, if weather permits, they hope to have the new playground open in April.

Share this:

Tweet

