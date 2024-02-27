Search
Election Filing For Livingston County

Eight candidates filed for Livingston County Elected offices on Day one of filing-Tuesday, seven were in the first 45 minutes, There is already a contested race for one office.  The filings include:

Assessor – William R. Thieme – R

Collector Treasurer – Diana Havens – R

Coroner – Nathan Zabka – R

Eastern District Commissioner – Dennis Lloyd Hicks – R

Western District Commissioner – Bryce M. Anderson – R

Western District Commissioner – William Ropp – R

Public Administrator – Geraldine Curtis – R

Sheriff – Dustin Tyler Woelfie – R

 

For the Township Committee positions

Chillicothe Township Committeewoman – Natalie J. Stephens – R

 

Filing continues through March 26th.

