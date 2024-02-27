Election Filing For Livingston County

Eight candidates filed for Livingston County Elected offices on Day one of filing-Tuesday, seven were in the first 45 minutes, There is already a contested race for one office. The filings include:
Assessor – William R. Thieme – R
Collector Treasurer – Diana Havens – R
Coroner – Nathan Zabka – R
Eastern District Commissioner – Dennis Lloyd Hicks – R
Western District Commissioner – Bryce M. Anderson – R
Western District Commissioner – William Ropp – R
Public Administrator – Geraldine Curtis – R
Sheriff – Dustin Tyler Woelfie – R
For the Township Committee positions
Chillicothe Township Committeewoman – Natalie J. Stephens – R
Filing continues through March 26th.