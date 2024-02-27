Hornets Slay Dragons In First Round Of District Tournament

The Chillicothe Hornets boys basketball team was given the #3 seed in the Class 4 District 16 Tournament following their 20-4 record on the regular season, which set up a first round contest against the 4-22 #6 Cameron Dragons. Chillicothe welcomed in Cameron on Tuesday night and the Dragons, knowing that their season was on the line, played with extra motivation and energy.

After the opening quarter of play, the Hornets held a 17-14 lead. Chillicothe found an extra gear early in the 2nd quarter, opening the frame with a 10-0 run behind Jaishon White who scored 11 points in the quarter and a game high 18. The Hornets surge provided them a 35-22 halftime lead.

In the 2nd half, Cameron did not go away quietly. Both teams traded baskets throughout the half, as Chillicothe led by as many as 15 points in the game, and the Dragons cut the deficit to 9 points on numerous occasions but could never get any closer. Chillicothe closed the game out well, committing only 7 turnovers in the contest and shooting 9/12 from the free throw line in the 4th quarter to ensure Cameron could not climb back into contention. Along with White’s game high 18 points, Alijah Hibner finished in double figures, scoring 12 for the Hornets in the 59-48 win.

The victory advances Coach Tim Cool and his team into Thursday’s semifinal against #2 Maryville. Chillicothe will play the Spoofhounds at Lafayette High School with tip-off at 5:30 PM. #4 Lafayette will play #1 Benton in the 2nd semifinal after the Fighting Irish knocked off Savannah 60-41.

Chillicothe 17 35 48 59

Cameron 14 22 34 48

Individual scoring:

Chillicothe – White 18, Hibner 12, James Mathew 8, Kenyen Gannan 7, Jackson Trout 6, Jack Marshall 4, Langsten Johnson 4

Cameron – Will Gibson 17, Tristen Whitaker 10, Braeden Hamilton 9, Drew Thogmartin 6, Cayden Fletcher 4, Hudson Lodder 2

