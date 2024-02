The Chillicothe High School Freshman Enrollment is next week. The High School will be hosting two Parent-Student Enrollment Nights for eighth-grade students who will be attending Chillicothe High School next fall.

Parent-Student Enrollment Nights will be held on Tuesday, March 5th at 6:00 pm and Thursday, March 7th at 6:00 pm in the High School Commons. Students will be completing their enrollment materials at this meeting.

Students and parents only need to choose one night to attend.

