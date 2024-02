The Chillicothe R-II School District announced a new full-time position in the 2024/25 school year – Director of Student Support Services and Educational Technology. Superintendent Dr Dan Wiebers says the position was offered to Melissa Young. The action was taken in the closed executive session of Monday’s special meeting.

Young is currently serving as an assistant elementary school principal at Field School and will continue in the position through the end of June.

Share this:

Tweet