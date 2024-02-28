Chillicothe Police Report For Tuesday

One hundred seven calls for service were handled by the Chillicothe Police Department Tuesday. Some of the calls include:

10:43 AM, Officers took a report of a subject trespassing on city property and using tools in an aggressive manner toward the victims. The investigation is ongoing.

12:10 PM, Officers and EMS responded to the 700 block of Missouri Avenue for a woman who had died. The Livingston County Coroner was contacted, no foul play is suspected.

4:02 PM, While on patrol near Washington and 1st Street, Officers located a person with an outstanding Arrest Warrant from Livingston County. Officers attempted to arrest the subject and gave chase on foot pursuit as the person began to flee. That person was caught, arrested, and taken to the Caldwell County Jail on the warrant and a new charge of resisting arrest.

11:26 PM, Officers responded to the 200 block of Washington Street for a report of a person brandishing a firearm. Officers located the person and arrested them for Felon in possession of a firearm, Possession of a stolen firearm, Possession of a controlled substance, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. They were taken to Caldwell County Jail pending charges.

Share this:

Tweet

