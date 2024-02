A city-owned property at 316 Edgerton will be demolished. The Chillicothe City Council approved a bid for demolition. City Administrator Roze Frampton says the bid of $5,500 by Perkins Dozing does not include asbestos abatement. Frampton says they were not able to check for asbestos.

The building is too dangerous to enter.

A change order will be made is asbestos is found in the demolition process.

